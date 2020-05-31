SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, May 28, San Francisco officials announced that they would be enforcing stricter health orders for wearing face coverings starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 29. These health orders require people to wear face coverings “on most occasions,” said city officials.

According to officials, these occasions include being within 30 feet off someone, exercising within 30 feet of someone, and passing someone on the sidewalk. People are also required to wear face coverings when engaging in business, activities, government functions, infrastructure work, most health care operations, and most transportation. Additionally, those preparing food or other products for sale or distribution to non-household members are required to wear face coverings.

The implementation of these health orders coincided with the announcement of San Francisco’s five-phase plan to reopen.

On Thursday, May 28, Mayor London Breed tweeted: “As we begin to go out into the community more, we need to take additional precautions. Starting tomorrow, we will be requiring face coverings when you’re out of your home and around people outside of your household, both indoors and outdoors.”

She added, “Face coverings do not take the place of practicing physical distancing, washing your hands frequently, and cleaning high-touch surfaces. But they do help to protect from viral transmission and are a necessary step as we begin to allow more activities and businesses to resume.”