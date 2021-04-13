SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, April 11 at around 5 p.m., a total of three people were saved from the water at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. One adult and two preteens boys were rescued by officials after almost drowning.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department’s spokesman stated that they victims went for a swim and got caught in a rip tide. The lifeguard at the National Park Service was on guard watch and rapidly rescued them, Lt. Johnathan Baxter noted.

According to the lifeguard, they were all very fatigue, but still able to talk. All three received medical assistance via paramedics and are expected to make a fully recovery.