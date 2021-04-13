SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that Dewayne Kemp, of San Francisco, was arrested for an aggravated assault that took place Sunday, April 4.

According to the police department’s news release, officers from the Central Station responded to a call that led them to the Broadway and Montgomery Street area for an aggravated assault report.

“Officers arrived and located a 65-year-old Asian male victim lying on the ground. Officer rendered medical aid and summoned medics to the scene,” said the police.

The authorities said the responding officers “spoke with the victim’s wife, a 57-year-old Asian female, who told them that they had just parked and exited their vehicle when they were approached by an unknown male suspect.”

According to the news release, the wife said the suspect approached her “and spit on her.” The police noted that the suspect said something to the wife, but she did not understand what the suspect was saying because of “a language barrier.”

Afterward, the police said the suspect “punched” the woman’s husband, causing him to fall to the ground, hit his head, and lose consciousness. The suspect fled the scene of the crime on foot, according to the authorities, and the victim was transported to the local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Investigators from the Central Station Investigations Team developed information that led to the identity of the suspect, 41-year-old Dewayne Kemp of San Francisco. On April 8, 2021, officers located Kemp on the 300 block of Broadway,” said the police in the news release.

The authorities said that Kemp was taken into custody without incident.

Kemp’s jail records indicate that he was taken to the San Francisco County Jail and booked for one count each of battery, battery with serious bodily injury, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, and inflicting injury in elder or dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury.

According to the California Legislature, battery carries a possible penalty of 6 months in prison in county jail and a fine of $2000.00, if convicted as a misdemeanor.

The California Legislature noted that inflicting injury on an elder “is punishable by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by a fine not to exceed six thousand dollars, or by both that fine and imprisonment, or by imprisonment in the state prison for two, three, or four years.”

Jail records indicated that Kemp is being held without bond but did not provide his next court date.

The San Francisco Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.” All tipsters will remain anonymous.