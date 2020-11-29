SAN FRANCISCO—Late Friday night on November 27, around 8:30 p.m. there was a one-alarm fire that broke out near Russian Hill.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded and successfully contained the fire that broke out near Vallejo Street and Leavenworth Street in the Russian Hills area.

On Citizen app, there was an eyewitness who recorded the firefighters responding to the blaze. According to the eyewitnesses, there were nearly 10 fire engines that responded to the scene and she said that she could “See the smoke on the rooftop.”

According to the video on citizen app, the firefighters at that time appeared to be on the rooftop with their flashlights investigating the blaze.

It took about an hour for the firefighters to put out the fire. According to the San Francisco Firefighter’s Twitter page, there are no injuries reported and no residents lost their homes.

“UPDATE FIRE UNDER CONTROL — NO INJURIES– NO DISPLACED– UNDER INVESTIGATION 945 PM https://t.co/ejMGlbptHO

— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 28, 2020”

The San Francisco Fire Department indicated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.