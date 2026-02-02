SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, January 30 at around 5:13 p.m., police officers from the San Francisco Police Department received reports of gunfire near Western Addition’s Jefferson Square Park and Margaret S. Hayward Playground Park tennis and basketball courts at the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street, which targeted three minors.

At 5:15 p.m., officers arrived at the shooting, where they discovered three minors with gunshot wounds. Officers proceeded with first aid until paramedics could arrive to transport the three children to a local hospital.

One was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, later ended up dying from their injuries on Saturday, January 31, while the other two had been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, February 1, the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail is leading an investigation into the shooting. There have not been any arrests made yet.

Sunday evening there was a vigil for the passing of the 15-year-old teenager, Jayda Mabrey, after she was shot at the intersection of Laguna Street and Golden Gate Avenue

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to notify the San Francisco Police Department anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or send a Text-A-Tip to TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD.’