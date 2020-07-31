SAN FRANCISCO—In the early morning of Friday, July 31, a 2-alarm residential fire took place in a 3-story apartment building at 2233 Powell Street, North Beach, which is near Fisherman’s Wharf and Pier 39, in the city of San Francisco.

Around 2 a.m. on July 31, San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) was dispatched to the 2200 block of Powell Street.

At 2:35 a.m., SFFD indicated via social media that one person was rescued from the fire and had already been sent to hospital.

The latest update from the department about the blaze was at 3:18 a.m. via Twitter. SFFD indicated that a resident and a dog were rescued from the building. One adult was displaced due to the fire. The incident is under investigation.

No more information about the blaze nor any further updates for now.