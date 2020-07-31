SAN FRANCISCO—According to the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health, four Costco stores located in Gilroy, Mountain View, San Jose, and Sunnyvale have reported coronavirus outbreaks.

The Gilroy store certified six cases from July 24 and July 30, Mountain View confirmed four cases between July 15 and July 29, the San Jose store verified eight cases between July 17 and July 22, and there were thirteen cases found in the Sunnyvale store from July 23 to July 26.

The Santa Clara County store declares, “Costco is complying with social distancing and other protocols” and that “many of the cases have been caused by community transmission and most likely not internal transmission among employees.” Officials are cooperating with Costco to figure out the source of infection and guarantee disinfection measures and testing protocols are being followed properly.

These four stores are still open, and there has been no report from other Costco stores in the county. Costco’s official site states that both employees and members have to wear face masks, and it asks consumers to follow rules so as to help maintain this essential business.

Check their updates and coronavirus response on the official website.