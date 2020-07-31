SAN FRANCISCO—St Thomas the Apostle School on Balboa Street in San Francisco was broken into around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 28th.

The offender stole 100 laptops and ate all of the food in the faculty room that had been left there since March.

In a statement the school made for their relief fundraiser on July 31st they note “one of the laptop carts was pushed off the stairs in order to break into it. Laptops were stolen and other damages was caused.”

The school announced through Facebook on Friday that more than $40,000 in damages were accrued on Tuesday morning.

In that same post, they also noted, “This incident could not have come at a more inopportune time for many of these laptops will be loaned out to our students while we undergo distance learning at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.”

In speaking with ABC 7, the school’s principal Judith Borelli noted that the burglary is “another setback to an already difficult year.”

There have been no additional details released from the police department or the school regarding the burglary or any suspects.

The school has initiated a relief fundraiser. They’re asking for a minimum of $10 a person.