UNITED STATES—Dr. Simone Gold, a board certified emergency physician who appeared in the hydroxychloroquine viral video and led “America’s Frontline Doctors”, has lost her job, according to a report by FOX News on July 30.

Dr. Simone said she was fired from her job because of media slander. Dr. Simone Gold, the founder of the newly created group called “America’s Frontline Doctors”, lost her job after her employer found out about the viral video where she claimed her patients have received positive results using hydroxychloroquine for covid-19..

The hydroxychloroquine video, a 45-minute livestream of the first day of a “White Coat” summit by the group, was posted to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube by Breitbart and quickly went viral on July 28. It was viewed over 17 million times on Facebook. The video has been taken down by social media citing “misinformation”.

Dr. Simone Gold, an emergency medicine specialist in Los Angeles, started the conference video by saying “we’re here because we feel as though the American people have not heard from all the expertise that’s out there, all across our country.” “We’re America’s frontline doctors, we’re here only to help American patients, and the American nation.”

A FOX News anchor said “…video by physicians expressing their views about treatment for the coronavirus. some of those views were optimistic that would hurt the Joe Biden for president campaign. And so they pulled it off the internet and banned anyone from sharing it” on their report on July 30.” “Dr. Simone gold was in that video The banned one she was censored. But more than that, she was fired from her job, apparently for appearing in that video we’re going to get the story directly from her because she joins us now, Doctor. Thanks so much for coming on canopied sure that you lost your job for expressing your medical opinions on camera.”

The anchor said to Dr. Simone “I’m interested in what their justification was, you’re a doctor treating patients in an emergency room. What does a video have to do with your work?” Dr. Simone answered “Of course it has nothing to do with my work.” “We’re seeing the doctor patient relationship being completely eroded that their governors are empowering pharmacies to overrule doctors who have conversations with their patients.”

On July 28, Dr. Simone Gold stated in a tweet “Our website host @Squarespace has just completely and arbitrarily shut down our website, claiming a violation of their terms of service.”

