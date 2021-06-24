SAN FRANCISCO—One person was shot in the Bayview area in San Francisco on June 22. Police started searching for the suspect vehicle which was described as an older-model four-door Dodge Ram missing a front license plate.

Officers responded to an incident report regarding an unconfirmed shooting that took place at approximately 4:37 p.m., according to police on Citizen. Police confirmed that a person was shot at approximately 5:12 p.m.

A 9-1-1 caller told officers that the potential suspect fled the scene in a red pick-up truck. Police started searching for the suspect’s vehicle that was reported traveling westbound on Newcomb Avenue. The vehicle has a Nevada license plate that reads 445YHG.

The suspect has been described as a man wearing a red jumpsuit or red T-shirt and red joggers, according to police on Citizen. Police advise that he is armed with a black handgun.

No further information has been released regarding the victim’s condition.