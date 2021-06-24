SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Officers arrested a male suspect who was burglarizing a Walgreens store on the 1300 block of Franklin Street. One officer was injured during the arrest of suspect Scott Armstrong on June 23.

SFPD officers responded to a report of a burglary that was in progress at a Walgreens store at approximately 4:09 a.m, according to a police statement on Twitter. Officers noticed the entrance of the store was forced open and Armstrong was located immediately.

Armstrong fled out of the store through an emergency exit after officers ordered him to surrender. One officer tackled him to the ground in the parking lot and placed him under arrest.

The officer sustained a one-inch laceration to his left eyebrow during the arrest and was treated at a local hospital. His injury was sutured with five stiches and has been discharged.

Armstrong was booked in jail on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, vandalism, resisting arrest causing serious injury, and possession of burglary tools. Police estimate that $6,000 of damage was accounted for in these incidents.