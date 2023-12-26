SAN FRANCISCO—On December 24, See’s Candy Store located at 3 Embarcadero Center shut its doors permanently. The decades-old candy store has deep roots in California after beginning as a family-owned establishment in Los Angeles.



“See’s Candies chocolate shops were founded 90+ years ago upon Mary See’s basic principle of Quality without Compromise. To this day, we stand by this motto. Our chocolates and candies are made in our factories located in both Los Angeles and South San Francisco. From these chocolate factories, we send our delicious candies to the rest of our See’s chocolate shops throughout the country.



See’s Candies has 200+ chocolate shops. Our great reputation is founded upon our delicious candies and chocolates, our free chocolate and candy samples, and our friendly customer service. To produce the best possible boxed chocolates, we follow in Mary See’s footsteps and insist on using only the best ingredients (and we never add preservatives),” read a statement from the company’s website.



The See’s Candy shop offers delivery services and corporate gifting options that are popular during the Christmas season. They offer a timeline for the company including the famous 1952 episode of the Lucille Ball show when Lucille Ball, who played Lucy, and Vivian Vance who played Ethel worked in none other but See’s Candy Kitchen on La Cienega Boulevard in LA. The mischievous twosome were shoving the famous chocolates in their mouths in an attempt to keep up with the speed of the candy coming down the conveyor belt.



According to reports, this location is closing because foot traffic never picked up after Gavin Newsom’s shutdowns at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shops at the Embarcadero Center are shutting down due to a lack of business. The Gap and Banana Republic have closed as well



See’s Candies will have four remaining stores in operation in the San Francisco area including one at San Francisco International Airport (Terminal 3) boarding area F, another at 400 S. Airport Blvd. in South San Francisco, and a third location at 542 Market Street, Stonestown Galleria Mall, and a pop-up holiday shop at 950 Mason Street.

The company is located in South San Francisco and is controlled by Berkshire Hathaway, a conglomerate of investor Warren Buffett.



