SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 14 the State Parole board declined the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office plea to revoke the parole of a man who was convicted for a 2000 murder case. The man in the case was originally sentenced to serve 16 years to life in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder charges.

Tare Beltranchuc, killed Claire Joyce Tempongko in front of her 5 and 10 year-old children back in October of 2000. For six years, Belthranchu evaded arrest and prosecution until he was located in Mexico in June 2006, he was then extradited back to the U.S., where he was prosecuted and sentenced on December 12, 2008.

Assistant District Attorney James Conger, was the prosecutor at the hearing where Temponko’s now grown children spoke to the parole board about what it was like witnessing the murder of their mother and the long-term trauma they have been dealing with since. “Ms. Tompangko’s children — spoke of the ongoing pain and trauma they have suffered as a result of the murder of their mother in their childhood home,” stated Conger in a press release. Conger also said, “Although it is possible that with enough time and a secure enough plan in place, granting Mr. Beltranchuc parole might be appropriate in the future, that time is certainly not now and we are disappointed that the Parole Board has overlooked the wishes of the families, domestic violence advocates, and the prosecutors in our office by finding him suitable for parole at this time.”

The prosecution will be asking California Governor, Gavin Newsom, to override the Parole Board’s decision and keep Beltranchuc from being released back into society. If Newsom does reverse the decision, it would be the second time that the Governor has. On October 29, 2019, the State Parole Board found Beltranchuc suitable for release on parole. Governor Newsom reversed this decision on May 12, 2020 after being appealed by the District Attorney’s office.

Many elected and community leaders sent letters opposing the release of Beltranchuc including California Senator Scott Weiner and UC Berkeley Law Professor Nancy Lemon.