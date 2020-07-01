SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 30, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced via Twitter they extended the deadline of their “Better Together STEM Scholarship” to Friday, July 10. Instead of the previous deadline on Tuesday, June 30, the company decided to give applicants more time to work on their applications.

The scholarship is exclusively awarded to high school seniors or graduates who going to pursue a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) field at any four-year accredited universities or colleges in California. Also applicants need to enroll full-time in the fall. Eligible majors include Computer Science, Information Systems, Cyber Security, Engineering and Environmental Sciences, etc.

PG&E is offering $2,500 or $10,000 to the qualified students. Aapplicants must be California residents and PG&E customers at the time of applying. According to a statement about the scholarship on PG&E website, the company had about 150 scholarships last year range from $1,000 to $ 10,000.

The purpose of having the “Better Together Scholarship” is to help the California students to succeed on their academic journey.

“At PG&E, we’re focused on California’s future. PG&E has a wide range of scholarships to help the next generation of Californians succeed and innovate in both Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) based majors and other disciplines,” reads a statement from the company’s website.

PG&E encourages returning students including veterans to apply for the scholarship if they are planning to finish their degree.

For more details on the “Better Together Scholarship,” visit Pacific Gas and Electric Company website.