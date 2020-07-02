SAN FRANCISCO—The new restaurant Taste of BAIA, a plant-based Italian-inspired concept will be coming to the San Francisco neighborhood Hayes Valley starting August 1.

Diners can expect to see their favorite Italian classics reinvented with plant-based cheeses, fresh pasta preparations, and more. The restaurant will offer lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, with a full bar.

The restaurant anticipated opening its doors back in April 2020, but due COVID-19 the opening date was pushed back.

The concept of the restaurant is the result of a collaboration between Chef Matthew Kenney and Kyle and Tracy Vogt. Kyle, a native of San Francisco indicated the inspiration behind BAIA came from a lack of vegan restaurants around San Francisco. Tracy, his wife, is the owner of Charlie’s Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary in Sonoma.

The restaurant is currently offering delivery and carry-out services. Vogt and Kenney hope the restaurant will be able to offer indoor dining soon.

Taste of BAIA is located at 300 Grove St, which was where the former French restaurant Jardiniére was located. Jardinére closed its doors in April 2019 after being in business for 21 years.

According to Kenney’s website, the Taste of BAIA is a plant-based Italian-inspired concept offering a selection of dishes that will make their way onto the final BAIA Restaurant menu, and can satisfy your craving for elevated plant food.

The takeout menu comprises a sustainable Italian wine and beer program, to-go craft cocktails and unique takes on classic pizzas, seasonal vegetables, and comfort Italian dishes.