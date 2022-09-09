SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking the public’s help to help solve the case of a missing girl who has been gone for six years.

Arianna Fitts was first reported missing in April of 2016. Her mother’s murder case is still under investigation. Earlier this year officials increased the reward amount to see if they could get any more information to help solve either case.

Detectives do not believe Arianna was with her mother on the day she was murdered. Her mother Nicole Fitts was found dead in a San Francisco park shortly after Arianna was first reported missing.

This renewed call for help comes right after Arianna’s 9th birthday.

Anyone with information about Arianna is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.