SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a 21 year old cold case.

About twenty years ago, then 25 year old Paula Brien was found dead by 455 Harriet Street on June 18, 2001. She was last seen at or near Gina’s Bar with a man in a red car. Shortly after midnight on June 18, 2001 the two departed in his vehicle. Just two hours after they left Brien had been murdered.

Gina’s Bar has since been out of is business. The business was located on 6th and Mission Street. Brien’s body was found less than a mile away.

The suspect that the victim was last seen with is described as a white man approximately 5’11″ to 6 feet tall, muscular in build, and was wearing short pants the night of the murder.

At the time of the murder, the suspect was said to be approximately in his mid-30’s to early 40’s. Earlier reports indicate that he also had black hair and a tattoo of a skull and cross bones on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Homicide Cold Case Investigator Daniel Cunningham of the San Francisco Police Department at 1-415-553-9515, Investigator Daniel Dedet at 1-415-553-1450, Sgt. Alan Levy at 1-415-553-9245 or through Department Operations Center (DOC) at 1-415-553-1071.

People who wish to stay anonymous may contact the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.