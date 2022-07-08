SAN FRANCISCO—On June 30, the Mayor of San Francisco revealed that an investment that she proposed in her budget to support the San Francisco Unified District’s (SFUSD’s) Office of College and Career Readiness programs. With continued support from Supervisor Gordon Mar, the San Francisco Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families (DCYF), and SFUSD staff, Mayor Breed’s budget allocates $4 million for next year’s College and Career Readiness programming.

“As our students continue to recover from the impacts brought on by the pandemic, we need to do all that we can to invest in programs that support their academic needs and prepare them for a successful future,” said Mayor Breed. “San Francisco Unified School District’s College and Career Readiness programs ensure that students are supported on their path to post-secondary success by building on initiatives included in our citywide Children and Family Recovery Plan. Investing in the futures of our city’s students remains a top priority for me and I look forward to working with SFUSD on expanding these initiatives.”

The Office of College and Career Readiness supports students in achieving post-graduate success through a multi-phased process. SFUSD conducts targeted outreach, generally focusing on rising 11th and 12th grade students that would benefit from the Office of College and Career Readiness’s programs. Additionally, SFUSD also seeks to conduct early intervention to guide rising 10th grade students towards the On-Ramp to Postsecondary success.

“Early College provides critical opportunities for youth to gain college credit along with real-world experience through internships. Last year I advocated for a budget allocation to keep this summer program going, supporting a wide range of high school students across SFUSD. Today’s investment with Mayor Breed will build on this progress to benefit today’s students, while paving a path for tomorrow’s educators, workers, leaders, and entrepreneurs,” said Supervisor Gordon Mar.

Following initial outreach, SFUSD works with students to identify their career area of interest, ranging from education and child development, biotechnology, engineering, automotive sciences, construction, health, and ethnic studies. Once a student identifies an area of interest, SFUSD’s College and Career Readiness Team supports them in finding, enrolling in, and completing a Career Technical Education (CTE) course at City College of San Francisco.

Some additional benefits include:

-Free tuition and loaned textbooks

-Practicing successful college behaviors and exploring possible career areas

-Satisfying high school elective requirements

-Cost-savings: some courses are UC/CSU transferable for general education credits

“At SFUSD we strive for all of our students to realize their potential and abilities,” said San Francisco Board of Education President Jenny Lam. “We know that students who take advantage of SFUSD college prep programs are more likely to attend — and complete — college. We are extremely grateful to Mayor Breed and the City for their generous support and recognizing the importance of these programs.”

Students also have the opportunity to build career skillsets in their chosen field of interest with a paid summer internship. This summer, 668 students have been placed in paid summer internships, ranging from working at district-run summer schools to working at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). Some students receive a stipend for their summer work, while most earn $17.34 per hour.

After completing their summer internships, students receive support in transitioning to their next step post-graduation. For many students, that means enrolling at a college or university. Last year, out of 413 12th graders who participated in an internship through College and Career Readiness programming, 70% enrolled at a college or university within a year after high school, a number 3.5% higher than the district average. Of those 413 students, 113 enrolled in City College of San Francisco.

Demand for paid internships and dual enrollment through SFUSD’s Office of College and Career Readiness outpaces available slots. In 2022, SFUSD received 1,900 applications for only 668 internship openings. High demand and strong results demonstrate the need for continued resources and funding.

“We are excited to increase the impact of these programs’ curriculum and internship placements. During the summer, our high school youth will deepen their learning, gain professional skills, and earn a wage in a post-secondary educational setting,” said DCYF Executive Director Maria Su. “The City continues its commitment to provide an essential bridge not just to next school year but to ensure a seamless transition through a student’s journey from education to career.”

“This internship has brought me many benefits and opportunities,” said Abby Elias Flores, a student at Burton High School who is currently working as an intern with elementary school students through College and Career Readiness. “I have learned many things about working with children and I have made friends and built connections at my internship site, all while adapting to a new community where my presence is appreciated. My experience has been enjoyable and educational, and I’ve been compensated for it.”

About College And Career Readiness In SFUSD

SFUSD’s Office of College and Career Readiness provides direct services to students and supports teachers and counselors to increase the likelihood of students’ post-secondary success in college and career. Programs include Extended Learning and Support; Early College; Career & Technical Education; Work-Based Learning; College & Career Readiness Interns; Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID); and College Access. The Office of College and Career Readiness receives funding from a variety of sources, including donations, federal grants and the Public Education Enrichment Fund (PEEF). These programs serve approximately 8,000 high school students at all SFUSD comprehensive and continuation high schools.

To learn more about SFUSD’s Career Readiness programs, please visit this page.