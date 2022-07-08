SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department’s 275th Recruit Class were sworn in on June 30, by San Francisco Police Assistant Chief Robert Moser. There was a total of 15 graduating officers, 12 are male and three are female. Six graduates are bilingual and fluent in languages such as Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, and Cantonese.

The 275th Recruit Class has seven members who have earned Bachelor’s degrees and two that have an Associate’s degrees. Members of the class have previously been employed as security professionals, customer service representatives, and delivery personnel to name a few.

The 275th Recruit Class completed 33 weeks of training. Following graduation, the newly sworn officers will begin a 16-week field-training program at various district stations.