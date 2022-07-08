SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on June 30.

The SFPD reported at approximately 9:16 pm, officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 400 block of Rose Street on a report of a shooting.

Upon arriving on scene, officers located a 20-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid and summoned medics to the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts of officers at the scene and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with details regarding this case is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.