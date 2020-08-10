CHICAGO, IL—On Sunday, August 9, a shooting occurred in the Englewood neighborhood in South Side, Chicago and police were involved. A young man was wounded in the shooting and he has been hospitalized.

Three police officers responded to a report about a man with a gun around the 5700 block of South Racine Avenue at 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, August 9. The officers found the man as they arrived on the scene. They tried to confront him. Then, the offender began firing shots at the police officers.

“They confronted him. He fled on foot. Short foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, the offender turned and fired shots at the officers,” said Yolanda Talley, the deputy chief.

The three officers returned, discharging their weapons. They fired several gunshots and hit the offender. The offender’s gun was recovered. Then, he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. The three officers were also taken to a hospital nearby for observation.

A short time after the incident, a large group of people gathered and confronted the police.

“This right here is a direct response to one agitator being on the scene, getting people all worked up without having the full story,” said Yolanda Talley.

Talley also said that one officer was maced by somebody in the crowd. One officer suffered a shoulder injury. A brick was thrown through one police vehicle.

“Very hostile. Emotions were running high. They were responding to misinformation,” said Talley.

According to an article by Chicago Sun-Times, two people were arrested due to the confrontation.

“We want to listen to them, but we want them listen to us too. But right now, in this climate, everyone if feeling a certain type of way about the police, and it is really unfair to us. It really is,” said Yolanda Talley.