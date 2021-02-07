SAN FRANSICO—The California Highway Patrol confirmed that on February 6, 2021, at 10:56 p.m. two children, four-year-old Winnifred Fang, and one-year-old Sean Fang, were abducted by a man between the ages of 20 and 30 in a stolen 2014 Silver Honda with an Odyssey Plate: 7FPK543.

California Highway Patrol Tweet on February 6, 2021 child abduction in San Francisco.

The police responded to the call of a stolen silver Honda Odyssey at 9:18 p.m. Multiple units were requested to arrive en route to the scene where the vehicle was taken.

Location of child abduction at 9:18 p.m., February 6, 2021
(Citizen app)

At 9:57 p.m., officers reported the Odyssey as a 2014 model. At 10:00 p.m. officers received additional 911 reports of Honda Odyssey sightings in San Francisco. An air unit confirmed approaching the sight of the theft at 11:04 p.m.

The crime was entered as an “amber alert” on Twitter, and notified to mobile phone users in San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Marin, and Santa Clara. By 11:12 p.m., the “amber alert” on Twitter received over 6,000 retweets and 4,200 likes.

The 2-year-old boy, 2′ 11″, was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeve t-shirt. The 4-year-old girl, 3’3″, was last seen wearing a blue sweater.

 

 

Andrew
