SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced in a statement that they are authorizing a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the 2016 murder of Nicole Fitts and the disappearance of her daughter Arianna.

On April 8, 2016, around 10:30 a.m., Nicole Fitts’s remains were found in McLaren Park in San Francisco, buried in a shallow hole. Her daughter Ariana, two years old at the time of the murder, has been missing since then.

The SFPD has made it clear that they will investigate the case for “as long as it takes.” They are in collaboration with the city’s FBI department to pursue all leads, examine evidence, and seek assistance from anyone who might have any information relating to the case.

A forensic sketch artist working for the police department gave an updated sketch of Ariana to help the public identify her:

Best Buy, the former employer of Nicole, is also offering a $10,000 reward for direct information assisting in locating Ariana or indirect information based on her mother’s homicide.

Arianna was last seen in February 2016 while in the care of her babysitter, Helena Hearne Martin and her husband Devin Martin. An investigation revealed that Nicole Fitts received a phone call on April 1 at approximately 9:00 p.m. that lured her out of her residence to “go meet the babysitter.” Nicole was never seen alive again.

Person(s) with information about this case may call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP41 and begin the text message with SFPD. Anyone with information may remain anonymous in their report.