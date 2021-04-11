SAN FRANCISCO— A KPIX Journalist reporter and their guards were pepper sprayed at the Golden Gate Park located in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 7.

The victims were immobilized when being approached by a suspect. After being approached, they were sprayed with a chemical identified by the police as pepper spray.

After this incident, the suspect proceeded to grab the video camera and quickly headed in the direction towards a Chevrolet SS, which was being driven by another suspect, the police stated.

As the suspect was trying to getaway from the incident with the camera, he dropped it and escaped the scene.

KPIX announced that the guard was chased by the suspect who took the camera and was then hit by the getaway driver’s vehicle.

The incident occurred by Stow Lake Boathouse at approximately 1:18 p.m. where the police and the paramedics arrived and where the victims received medical assistance for minor injuries.

Although the victims are yet to be identified, a similar incident transpired at Twin Peaks in San Francisco where it is said to be the same reporter.