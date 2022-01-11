SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported that an officer who had her French Bulldog stolen has been reunited with the animal. On Saturday, January 1, at approximately 10:05 a.m., officers responded to Broderick and Beach Streets regarding a robbery of a French Bulldog female puppy named “Rosie.”

The victim was walking the dog when a suspect exited a vehicle, approached the victim and grabbed the leash. The suspect pulled on the leash and dragged Rosie into the vehicle and fled the scene.

On Monday, January 3, a person from the Sacramento area, reported to the SFPD Tip Line that he saw stories on social media about the robbery after he purchased Rosie in Sacramento. The SFPD investigator confirmed the dog was Rosie and responded to the Sacramento area to retrieve Rosie. The investigator reunited Rosie with her owner. The animal appeared in good health although the purchaser said Rosie had not eaten much.

On Monday, January 3, a Contra Costa County Sherriff Deputy located the suspect’s vehicle, which is a Chrysler 4-door sedan, in San Pablo. The vehicle was being driven by an adult male who was detained. At this stage of the investigation, the driver was not determined to be the robbery suspect. The vehicle was towed to SFPD Crime Scene Investigations to process it for possible evidence. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Written By Casey Jacobs