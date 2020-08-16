SAN FRANCISCO— On Saturday, August 16, San Francisco Police officials reported a fatal car crash following a police chase for an armed robbery suspect.

The crash took place just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Geneva and Prague near the Crocker-Amazon playground. San Francisco Police Department Officer Robert Rueca told ABC7news that officers were pursuing the vehicle believed to be driven by people wanted for armed robbery. They began the chase downtown, but ultimately lost track of the target vehicle.

Soon after, SF police learned of a car crash in which one bystander was killed and five people in the vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital.

Police officials have not made any arrests yet. As of Sunday afternoon, they have not released any additional information as they are still investigating the incident.