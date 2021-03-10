SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is currently searching for a second vehicle in a car collision that took place on March 2. Officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Mission Street and Geneva Avenue. A 79-year-old victim was found on the scene, who later passed away from her injuries at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Investigators from the SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit are searching for a 2010-2014 black, Ford, four-door, Raptor pickup truck with tinted windows and may have right rear damage from a collision with a red Honda. The red Honda belonged to an 83-year-old female driver who remained at the scene of the accident and is cooperating with the investigation. She is not believed to have been impaired at the time of the accident.

The SFPD is asking the owner of the vehicle and the person who was driving it on March 2 to call TCIU Investigator Sgt. Luis Oliva at 1-415-553-1641. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.