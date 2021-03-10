SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved an emergency ordinance that provides a $5 raise to some grocery and retail workers, as part of “hazardous pay” for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SF Board of Supervisors, consisting of 10 district supervisors, voted unanimously on Tuesday, March 9. Seven of the supervisors signed up to co-sponsor the ordinance heading into Tuesday’s vote. Additionally, a previous non-binding ordinance passed on January 5 “urging grocery stores to provide all employees an additional five dollars per hour in hazard pay.”

Oakland, Santa Clara, and Berkley are among nearby cities who have already implemented hazardous pay for grocery workers – specifically, a $5 wage raise.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Labor Union has called for workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, senior care facilities, hospitals, and meatpacking and food processing to receive hazardous pay throughout the public health crisis.

The current minimum wage in San Francisco is $16.07 per hour. The new legislation applies to grocery and drug stores with 500 or more employees worldwide, including at least 20 in San Francisco. It also includes security guards and janitors earning under $35 per hour or $75,000.

According to a CNN study, grocery workers have a high transmission rate if they are interacting with customers.

Beginning on February 24, grocery store workers in the city are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination. Due to a lack of supply, just 26 percent of San Francisco residents over 16 years of age have been vaccinated. The law lasts for 60 days with the option to get re-enacted by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.