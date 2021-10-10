OAKLAND—Police are seeking a suspect who broke into an Oakland home where he sexually assaulted a victim and attempted a robbery.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 7, at around 4:00 a.m. The suspect entered the home through an unlocked window. He came across two residents of the home who were sleeping as the invasion transpired.

The two victims woke and met their assailant who was demanding money. Upon leaving the scene the suspect sexually assaulted one of the victims. Police say it was a “random act of violence.”

Once the incident was reported police issued a public safety advisory.

The suspect is described as a man who is 5 foot 11 inches, in his 20’s with a thin build. During the crime he was seen wearing a black mask, dark hoodie, and pants.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641.