SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, May 13, We Players will kick off this year’s edition of PYSCHOPOMP. The event will take place from May 13 to June 17.

PSYCHOPOMP will lead individuals or pairs through a constructed journey through McLaren Park, exploring liminal spaces with mythical creatures as their guides. It brings to life mythical creatures who “support their journey through the unknown towards an unforeseeable future”, as a way to explore ritual action as a means of collective healing.

Cultures are brought to life through symbolic costumes and mystical appearances. From Anubis in Egyptian mythology to the Grecian Charon, Ox Head/Horse Face from China, and the Cat Sith of Celtic lore, the traditions of the diverse cultures of San Francisco are brought to expressive life.

We Players’ mission is to “create site-integrated performances that transform public spaces into realms of participatory theatre, in an effort to engage with history and the environment, build community, and activate personal relationships with place,” according to their website. They aim to awaken the senses, allowing people and landscape to connect in unison. The Bay Area arts nonprofit was formed in 2000 at Stanford University by Ava Roy.

Patrons will be required to wear masks and keep six feet of distance between them and other participants. BIPOC will be offered a Pay What You Want ticket option which We Players says is “inspired by our commitment to accessibility and genuine desire to diversify our audience.”

Tickets can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35547/production/1047476.

Prices:

$130: Standard ticket price.

$50: Subsidized ticket price for those in greatest financial need. Please only choose this ticket price if you are in sincere financial need.

$240: Support our subsidized ticket level. Your ticket price at this level ensures that others in greater financial need may still experience this special event.