HOLLYWOOD—Rebel Wilson showcased her weight loss transformation for Halloween. This year, the Pitch Perfect actress dressed as Rona: Warrior Princess, who was out to “destroy all things coronavirus.”

Wilson, 40, first began her lifestyle change while shooting Cats in 2019. In December, she told Entertainment Tonight she lost eight pounds in four days while filming. “They heated up the set very high,” she said. “These people are like the best dancers in the whole world, so they can’t cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they’d be out of the film.”

In January, Wilson declared 2020 her “year of health.” On Instagram she told fans she was prioritizing her health and aiming for a goal weight of 165 pounds. According to Women’s Health Magazine, Wilson has been working out with trainer Jono Castano up to seven days a week.

Her routine includes 6 a.m. hikes and high-intensity interval training.

Nicknaming herself “Fit Amy,” Wilson has had her share of setbacks during her lifestyle change. She mentioned being frustrated by her lack of progress at times, but says it will be worth it.

Castano told Yahoo! Lifestyle people often don’t realize how long it takes to transform the body and make lasting changes. “A transformation is never ending, the journey always continues so you can never give up on yourself,” he said. “Because it just continues, once you reach your goal, are you going to stop? It becomes a lifestyle, and you become the best version of yourself, as cliché as it sounds.”