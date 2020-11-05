SAN FRANCISCO—Three West Point residents have been arrested on November 2, for the disappearance of missing West Point teen “Kaylee.”

Isaiah Haggard, 20, and Annie Pearl Abernathy, 41, were both charged with the following: Providing False Information to a Peace Officer, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Felony Child Endangerment. Jose Tinocopureco, 34, was arrested for Providing False Information to a Peace Officer and for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. All three suspects were transported and booked into the Calaveras County Jail.

Haggard and Abernathy are currently in jail, with each suspect being held with a $100,000.00 bail. Tinocopureco has been booked and released, according to the Sherriff’s Office, with a citation for the misdemeanor charges. However, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office anticipates more charges will be brought against them as the investigation develops.

Haggard was originally questioned by the police, but, according to the Sherriff’s Office, “deliberately” lied to them about Kaylee’s whereabouts and his connection with her disappearance.

Because the authorities obtained a search warrant, they were able to conduct a search of the suspect’s residence and found the missing teen hiding in a closet, “amongst densely hanging clothes.” They continued to search the home and found a hidden trapdoor that led to a “makeshift sleeping area located on the dirt floor under the house. Inside the sleeping area, detectives located bedding and a phone belonging to Kaylee,” according to the Sherriff’s Office.

It is unknown why Kaylee was there, but the sheriff’s office said in their press release that she was there and hiding “intentionally.”