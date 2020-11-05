SAN FRANCISCO—A fire that broke out in a Noe Valley neighborhood on Wednesday, November 4 has been contained, leaving one firefighter diagnosed with exhaustion, six residents displaced, and four homes damaged.

San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter recorded a short video on the San Francisco Fire Department’s Citizen app. According to that video, the fire broke out around 23rd St & Eureka St, San Francisco. Lt. Baxter said the home at 4261 23rd St. only suffered minor damage. An initial search of this location reveals the luxury home is worth at least $2 million, designed by Dumican Mosey Architects, and was built around 1908 with 15 foot ceilings.

The home next to it suffered major fire damage because that is where the fire originally started. According to the San Francisco Fire Department’s Citizen app page, the fire is believed to have started inside the garage around 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, November 4.

The third home, 4251 23rd St, is a three-story Edwardian home, built in 1904. This home suffered moderate to extensive fire damage to the upper floors and the attic. The fourth home had damage to the roof, according to Lt. Baxter.

Around 2:12 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department provided an update about the fire:

UPDATE 3 — Three-Alarm Garage Fire (Noe Valley, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/u1yWm6bYPa

— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 4, 2020

According to the fire department, a live wire was involved, but did not release any detail as to how it was involved.