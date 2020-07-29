SAN FRANCISCO—According to New Frontier Data, a database for the cannabis industry, sales of cannabis goods increased during the months of April and May. The average monthly spending of a consumer increased to $290 in April and $296 in May.

In Oregon, the retailing of cannabis goods totaled to approximately $100 million in May. In Colorado, sales of cannabis goods totaled to approximately $192 million in May. Canabis sales in both Florida and Oklahoma also increased from the months of April and May. In Michigan, sales for medical cannabis goods increased by 48 percent during the months of March, April, and May.

A post from New Frontier Data states, “June sales across those markets was down slightly (with consumer monthly spending at $282), but still significantly higher than the corresponding average of $213 spent during the first three months of the year.”