SAN FRANCISCO—On July 30, the San Francisco Police Department authorized a $175,000 reward for information regarding the homicide of Delmond Carter aka Blackbird.

The SFPD reported during the early morning hours of May 15, 2010, Delmond “Blackbird” Carter was fixing a car in the parking lot located at LaSalle and Ingalls Streets in San Francisco, when suspect(s) unknown shot and killed him.

Anyone with details regarding the homicide is asked to contact Homicide Cold Case Investigator Daniel Cunningham at (415) 553-9515 or after hours at the Department Operations Center at (415) 553-1071. Individuals can also email Investigator Cunningham at Daniel.Cunningham@sfgov.org.

Person(s) with information about the case wanting to remain anonymous may call the SFPD Tip Line at (415)-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and type “SFPD” followed by your tip.