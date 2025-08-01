SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department issued a statement on their Facebook page on July 30 warning the public about a Telephone Scam impacting the region.

The scammers are contacting people asking for personal and confidential information. These scammers use tools to display a known SFPD phone number on your caller ID, which is (415) 553-0123. This is a SCAM. The San Francisco Police Department DO NOT make cold calls and ask for personal information over the phone.

The Police Department is urging everyone to be suspicious of strangers calling for personal information, such as their Social Security number. Anyone who receives such a call should hang up. Do not engage the caller in conversation and never give out personal information.

To report a scam, file a police report online or visit your nearest district police station.

File a Report: www.sanfranciscopolice.org/get-service/police-reports

Find Your Station: http://sanfranciscopolice.org/…/sfpd…/station-finder