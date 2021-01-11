SAN FRANCISCO—A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday, January 9 after crashing on U.S Highway 101. He was 28, but the name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. The accident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. close to the southbound 101 split to Interstate Highway 80, when the motorcycle drifted left against a railing of concrete according to the CHP.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene per the CHP. The CHP learned from a witness that the motorcyclist hit a sign pole which resulted in the crash.