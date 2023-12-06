SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that has transpired in the Richmond District. The SFPD reported on November 30 at approximately 7:12 p.m., officers responded to a residential building on the 3200 block of Clay Street about a well-being check.

Officers arrived and located an unresponsive adult female, where they rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail are investigating the incident.

No details on a cause of death or the name of the victim have been released to the public. The SFPD are currently investigating the case, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.