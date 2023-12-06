SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, December 1, the San Francisco Police Department announced that the Burglary Unit (Fencing & Organized Retail Crime investigators) and officers from Tenderloin and Southern Police Stations pre-planned a shoplifting enforcement operation to help reduce crime and theft in the region.

A retail store located on the 700 Mission St. was selected for the operation due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the store previously experienced.

On November 28, the operation, named “Blitz ‘23” was successful in arresting a total of 17 adult suspects. Two of the suspects had outstanding arrest warrants. The stolen property was seized by officers during the operation and returned to the store. The SFPD will continue such operations throughout city to reduce thefts for businesses.

-Marcus Terrell 42-year-old male from Richmond, CA, arrested for 490.5(a) PC (shoplifting) and booked for San Francisco warrant (No Bail, Violations 459 PC, 487 PC) and Milpitas warrant ($10,000 Bail, Violation: 488 PC). Inc# 230839255

-Tennyson Jackson 42-year-old male from San Francisco, 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) and booked for San Mateo warrant ($11,000 Bail, Violations 459.5 PC, 530.5(C)(1) PC) Inc# 230839590

-Robert Aarol Francis, 37-year-old male from San Francisco, booked for CDC Parole warrant (No Bail, Violation 459 PC) arrested for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230839722

-William Skaggs, 35-year-old male from San Francisco, 490.2(a) PC (petty theft). Inc# 230838984

-Jarrett Leidlich, 38-year-old male from South Lake Tahoe, CA, 490.2(a) PC (petty theft). Inc# 230839556

-Laurie Goodeinman, 39-year-old female from San Francisco, 490.2(a) PC (petty theft). Inc# 230839471

-Ray Knighton, 41-year-old male from San Lorenzo, CA, 490.2(a) PC (petty theft). Inc# 230839017

-Ivan Moreno, 30-year-old male from San Francisco, arrested for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230839493

-Josephine Irene Bauer, 40-year-old female from San Francisco, arrested for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230839722

-Scott Buchanan, 32-year-old male from San Francisco, arrested for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230839142

-Jesse Sanchez-Nonan, 23-year-old male from Antioch, CA, arrested for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230839249

-Brandynn Nesby, 26-year-old male from San Francisco, arrested for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230839277

-Victor Lamont Sims, 50-year-old male from San Francisco, arrested for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230839512

-Chantail Myles, 28-year-old female from San Francisco, arrested for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230839437

-Ray D Jordan, 60-year-old male from San Francisco, arrested for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230839380

-Daniel Andreev, 34-year-old male from San Francisco, arrested for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230839205

-Brian Cushing, 50-year-old male from San Francisco, arrested for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230839653

The SFPD are still investigating the all cases. Anyone with details can call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.