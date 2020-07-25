SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department (SF Rec and Park) announced via social media that construction on the ropes course in John McLaren Park started on Tuesday, July 21. The park’s doors will remain open to visitors amid construction.

The ropes course is a project of from the Rec and Parks Department and Outward Bound California (OBCA). The goal of the course is to teach youth leadership and character development. SF Rec and Park indicates that they plan on finishing the course by the end of October. The course will be set at Wilde Overlook Tower area in the park, which is nearby the intersection of Mansell Street and Visitacion Avenue.

“The course will serve both public & educational community group recreation for youth & adults. Schools & non-profit groups serving students from low income communities & under-resourced public schools will receive up to 75 percent scholarship for a day on the course, w/ students themselves attending free of charge,” reads a statement from the SF Rec and Parks Twitter page.

One Saturday per month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the trained educators from OBCA will lead the community programs. The participates need to make a reservation online to get a spot.

The department emphasizes that the project is no cost to the city of San Francisco. The funds were raised by OBCA. As the statement notes, “OBCA has raised funds to build the course that will serve as a gateway & anchor of outdoor activity for SF’s 2nd largest park. Fundraising continues for staff training, ongoing maintenance, & scholarships for local students!”

For more details on the ropes course, visit SF Recreation and Park’s website.