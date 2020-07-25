SAN FRANCISCO—Ned Desmond will step down as COO of TechCrunch. He announced that he will be leaving on August 21. Leadership will transfer to Matthew Panzarino, Editor-in-Chief, and Joey Hinson, the Director of Business Operations.

Desmond started his career working for Time magazine as a correspondent covering South and East Asia for over a decade.

He moved to Silicon Valley to work at InfoSeek and Fortune before launching eCompany Now, which merged with Business 2.0.

In 2002, Desmond switched to Time Inc. Interactive where he was President and worked there for six years. He then founded Go Sportn Inc., a social media and marketing firm, before joining TechCrunch in 2012.

In his farewell, Desmond stated “at TechCrunch, the mission is to help startup founders make sense of their perilous journey by providing breaking news and analysis, startup data and in-person events – all with a sense of fun and endless curiosity.”