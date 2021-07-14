SAN FRANCISCO—Male runner and father, Philip Kreycik, has been missing since July 11 after going for an 8-mile run at the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. Over 100 search and rescue professionals have been deployed over the last four days to search for Kreycik.

Kreycik’s family reported him missing after he did not arrive at the scheduled time to meet his family after his run, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook. Kreycik had parked his car at the Moller Trail staging area at approximately 11:00 a.m. and never returned.

Kreycik is described as a thin male with brown hair, brown eyes and presumed to have been wearing running attire. He is an avid runner familiar with versed and rural terrain and outdoor environments, according to the ACSO. The temperature was above 106 degrees on the day he went missing. The heat was not a deterrent to Kreycik who thrives in extreme environments.

100 search and rescue personnel and 200 community volunteers searched 100 meters off trails in a 50 square mile area on July 13. ACSO officers have also been using a thermal camera to assist in locating Kreycik through thick brush.

The Pleasanton Police Department released a statement on July 13 to scale back the search for the missing running after no significant clues were detected. Search and rescue teams worked around the clock using a range of sources including K-9s, e-bikes, drones, and thermal technologies.

“This was not an easy decision to make, and our focus is to continue supporting the Kreycik family,” said Lieutenant Erik Silacci of the Pleasanton Police Department in a release. “We thank all of the search and rescue crews as well as the hundreds of volunteers who rallied together and remain committed to locating Philip.”

The case remains a missing persons case and it is believed that Kreycik is either incapacitated or not in the general area. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the PPD at (925) 931-5100.