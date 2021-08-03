SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday, August 2 that a suspect has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a man on July 31. The SFPD indicated in a press release that at 11:42 a.m. on July 31, Ryan Souva, 30, entered the Richmond Police Station and information officers he wished to be arrested because he stabbed someone. The stabbing occurred inside an apartment on the 1500 block of Folsom Street.

Authorities detained Souva and informed officers from the Southern Station to complete a wellbeing check on the possible victim. Officers entered the apartment and discovered a 76-year-old male, suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Souva was later taken to the San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on one count of murder (187(a) PC).

The SFPD indicated the case is still an active investigation. Anyone with details on the stabbing is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.