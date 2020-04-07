SAN FRANCISCO- Some Bay Area locations of Safeway stores are implementing a “one way” aisle rule to ensure six feet distance between customers.

Many businesses are creating new rules to abide by the nations social distancing acts. Some stores allow a certain amount of people inside at a time and remind customers to stay two cart lengths away from others.

A Safeway store spokesperson told ABC7 that all Bay Area locations are being precautious by the new aisle rule. However, some locations are not following the store’s safety measure.

“Everyone is kind of going in their own direction here,” a San Francisco Safeway worker said.

Although not every Bay Area location is following the “one way” aisle rule, all check stands have a Plexiglas barrier. The wall-like barrier is about three-by-three and is in place to keep a distance between customers and check-out clerks.

Sanitizer and wipes are available by each entrance to practice proper hygiene throughout this pandemic.