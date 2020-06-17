SAN FRANCISCO—There has been an increase in construction following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the city of San Francisco. Last week, a total of 334 permits were obtained by construction workers in the city.

Prior to Mayor London Breed ceasing construction in March, City Hall would receive approximately 580 applications for permits a week.

According to an order by the Health Officer of the City and County of San Francisco’s Department of Public Health, construction has been classified as an “essential business.” In this order, the safety protocols for construction are dependent on the size of the project, categorized as either “small” or “big.”

San Francisco’s government website states that construction “includes public works, public facilities, commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects, as well as remodel and renovation work. This range of construction projects is consistent with those permitted under the March 19, 2020 order of the California State Public Health Officer.”

The Health Officer’s order “allows workers to leave home to support the construction, operation, inspection, and maintenance of construction sites and construction projects, workers who support the supply chain of building materials, and workers who provide services that enable repair materials and equipment for essential functions,” according to SF.gov.