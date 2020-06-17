SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 16, Mayor London Breed announced a proposed $288 parcel tax ballot measure for the 2020 election that will raise approximately $50 million for teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District.

The measure termed the “Fair Wages for Educators Act” would replace Proposition G, a similar parcel tax that was passed in 2018 to increase the salary of teachers by $5,500, but it remains in litigation.

The proposed parcel tax would help minimize the financial damage of the current budget crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It would provide needed funding for teachers, ensuring stability for them, as well as students in these unprecedented times.

“Everyone is struggling right now under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, including our schools, our students, and our teachers,” said Mayor Breed. “This is an essential step to help our schools avoid devastating budget cuts and make sure all of our students get the quality education that they deserve.”

“The Executive Board of United Educators of San Francisco has voted unanimously in favor of placing the Fair Wages for Educators Act initiative on the November 3, 2020 ballot,” said Susan Solomon, President, United Educators of San Francisco (UESF).

Although the state budget is not yet finalized, the SFUSD faces an estimated $148 million deficit for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year. The proposed “Fair Wages for Educators Act” would serve as a first step in identifying solutions to restore a balanced budget for the San Francisco Unified School District.