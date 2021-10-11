UNITED STATES—It is a good time to be a San Francisco native or at least an optimistic one. The Oakland As may not have made it through, but the Giants are repping in the NLDS, and the Golden State Warriors are looking better than they have looked the last two seasons. Sunny days in the bay. Fans and locals are happy, taking out time to cheer their teams while having fun at nj-licensed-casinos.com.

THE GIANTS

The Giants are in the NLDS, looking to get past the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Game 1 was pure euphoria, and San Francisco was alive. The Dodgers quickly came back in Game 2 with a 2-9 win, but the Giants are far from downcast. 107 wins in the regular season are enough to tell the world that the Giants are no fluke and could very well be a story for the ages if they go all the way. Game 3 will be back in San Francisco on Tuesday, and the Giants will once again feed off the energy of their crowd to get going against a Dodgers side that is bent on repeating.

THE WARRIORS

This is the best we have seen the Golden State Warriors since Kevin Durant left two seasons ago, and Klay Thompson is not even back yet. Granted, it is the pre-season, but the Warriors have looked sharp, deep, and smooth. So far, the record is 3-0 in pre-season games, with the new additions looking great and well-fitted into Kerr’s system, while third-year guard Jordan Poole continues to look like a breakout star. Poole has been the story so far for the Warriors, looking better and ready to fill in for Thompson in the starting lineup next to Steph Curry.

Curry, who had an MVP-level campaign last season, is looking his usual self and boosted by the presence of veteran leadership and experience in Otto Porter Jr, Nemanja Bjelica, and the returning Andre Iguodala. Klay Thompson will return at some point in the season after missing the last two with an ACL and then Achilles injury.

The sharpshooter will have some work to do to get back to his pre-injury form, but one thing we know for sure is that he will still have his hot hand. Andrew Wiggins and his reluctance to take the COVID-19 vaccine was shaping up to be a major narrative going into training camp and the season, but all that ended when he took the shot.