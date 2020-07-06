SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, July 4, a San Francisco native was killed after his motorcycle struck a guardrail in Napa.

Public Information Officer Marc Renspurger of the Napa Area California Highway Patrol sent an email to the San Francisco News that read:

”On Saturday, July 4, 2020, at approximately 1115 hours, Napa CHP units, Cal Fire, and AMR responded to a solo motorcycle traffic collision on Berryessa Knoxville Road south of Berryessa Road. For an undetermined reason, the rider lost control of his motorcycle and collided into a guardrail located on the west shoulder, which resulted in a fatal injury to the rider. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. Berryessa Knoxville Road was shut down in both directions for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.”

Details indicate that the motorcyclist was 25 years-old and he was riding a 2009 Yamaha R6 motorcycle. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. There were no reports of any other injuries or vehicles involved in the crash.