SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco man was rescued from a burning car on Wednesday, May 11, after a group of bystanders urged for help.

According to reports obtained by KTVU, bystanders partook in the rescue when firefighters and police arrived on the scene located in the Vallejo area. It is unknown what caused the car fire.

The man’s current condition and the severity of his injuries are also unknown.

A similar incident transpired in Oakland on May 1, where bystanders helped another person who was trapped in a burning vehicle. The vehicle ignited after a collision. According to a firefighter who was present, bystanders used fire extinguishers, hoses and bottles of water from their own homes to keep the victim alive until the fire department arrived. He was later transported to a local hospital to be treated for his burn injuries.