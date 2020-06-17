SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Opera announced on Tuesday, June 16 that they have been forced to cancel their 2020 fall season due to the coronavirus. The season was originally scheduled to reopen on September 11 and would run through December 6.

The performances planned for the 2020 season included a new production of Beethoven’s “Fidelio,” a new production of “Così fan Tutte,” “The Handsmaid’s Tale,” and revivals of “Rigoletto” and “La Bohème.” The company has also been forced to cancel an Opera in the Park concert scheduled for October 18 and an Adler Fellows showcase in December.

The biggest concern was that performances and entertainment events such as opera aren’t scheduled to reopen until California enters Stage 4, which might not happen before the start of their fall season. Other issues include safety concerns for the performers and audiences members, and rather audiences would be willing to return to the opera house in the fall.

The cancellation is expected to cost the company $20 million from contributed income and lost ticket sales.

The San Francisco Opera House hopes to be able to return for its spring 2021 season at the War Memorial Opera House. The spring season is planned to run from April 25 through May 16, and will include performances such as “Il Barbiere di Siviglia,” and a premiere of Zemlinsky’s “Der Zwerg.” Additional concerts are also planned along with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra.

At the moment, the San Francisco Opera Company plans to continue offering virtual performances and events, streamed opera performances from previous seasons, Spotify playlists, and new digital content.

Current ticket holders will be contacted directly for exchange and donation options.

For more information about the fall season and upcoming spring Season, visit sfopera.com.